Omar Abdullah congratulates Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan, M K Stalin for poll victory in respective states

National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah on Sunday congratulated Mamata Banerjee for the TMC's ''remarkable victory'' in the West Bengal assembly polls, saying the BJP and a “thoroughly partisan” Election Commission threw everything at her, but she prevailed.

“Heartiest congratulations to @MamataOfficial didi & everyone at @AITCofficial for the remarkable victory in West Bengal. The BJP & a throughly partisan Election Commission threw everything including the kitchen sink at you & you prevailed. All the best for the next 5 years (sic),” Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

The NC vice-president also congratulated Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for the election results in the assembly polls in the southern state.

“Congratulations to @vijayanpinarayi for an emphatic victory in Kerala today. The voters of Kerala have rewarded your model of governance & social security driven development. Best wishes for your next term in office,” Abdullah said.

Meanwhile, Abdullah also congratulated DMK president M K Stalin for his party's victory in the Tamil Nadu assembly polls.

“Warmest congratulations to @mkstalin ji for leading the DMK & allies to victory in Tamil Nadu. The people of Tamil Nadu will benefit greatly from your leadership over the next five years,” the NC leader said.

