Left Menu

Omar Abdullah congratulates Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan, M K Stalin for poll victory in respective states

National Conference NC vice-president Omar Abdullah on Sunday congratulated Mamata Banerjee for the TMCs remarkable victory in the West Bengal assembly polls, saying the BJP and a thoroughly partisan Election Commission threw everything at her, but she prevailed.Heartiest congratulations to MamataOfficial didi everyone at AITCofficial for the remarkable victory in West Bengal.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-05-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 17:55 IST
Omar Abdullah congratulates Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan, M K Stalin for poll victory in respective states

National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah on Sunday congratulated Mamata Banerjee for the TMC's ''remarkable victory'' in the West Bengal assembly polls, saying the BJP and a “thoroughly partisan” Election Commission threw everything at her, but she prevailed.

“Heartiest congratulations to @MamataOfficial didi & everyone at @AITCofficial for the remarkable victory in West Bengal. The BJP & a throughly partisan Election Commission threw everything including the kitchen sink at you & you prevailed. All the best for the next 5 years (sic),” Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

The NC vice-president also congratulated Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for the election results in the assembly polls in the southern state.

“Congratulations to @vijayanpinarayi for an emphatic victory in Kerala today. The voters of Kerala have rewarded your model of governance & social security driven development. Best wishes for your next term in office,” Abdullah said.

Meanwhile, Abdullah also congratulated DMK president M K Stalin for his party's victory in the Tamil Nadu assembly polls.

“Warmest congratulations to @mkstalin ji for leading the DMK & allies to victory in Tamil Nadu. The people of Tamil Nadu will benefit greatly from your leadership over the next five years,” the NC leader said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Assam polls: NDA ahead in 77 seats, trends indicate victory

The ruling BJP-led alliance in Assam is leading in 77 of the states 126 assembly constituencies and looks set to form the government for the second consecutive term, though the results are yet to be announced officially.The opposition Grand...

Dozens of German police injured in May Day riots

At least 93 police officers were injured and 354 protesters were detained after traditional May Day rallies in Berlin turned violent, Berlins top security official said Sunday.More than 20 different rallies took place in the German capital ...

We humbly accept people's mandate; will continue to fight for our values and ideals: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi after assembly poll results.

We humbly accept peoples mandate will continue to fight for our values and ideals Cong leader Rahul Gandhi after assembly poll results....

WB poll results victory of democracy, says Shiv Sena

As the TMC is set to retain power in West Bengal, the Shiv Sena on Sunday said Mamata Banerjees win in her state is victory of democracy in India and the result would give a new direction to national politics.Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut also h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021