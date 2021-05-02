Rajnath congratulates Mamata, Vijayan, Stalin on victories in assembly polls
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday congratulated West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, DMK leader MK Stalin and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for their success in the assembly polls.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 17:58 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday congratulated West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, DMK leader MK Stalin and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for their success in the assembly polls. In tweets, he extended his best wishes to the three opposition leaders with trends from the Election Commission showing that the ruling Trinamool Congress is heading for major victory in West Bengal, ruling LDF is poised to retain power in Kerala and DMK-led alliance would come to power in Tamil Nadu.
BJP was the major rival of Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and the leaders of two parties took digs at each other during the campaign. "Congratulations to the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee Didi on her party's victory in West Bengal assembly elections. My best wishes to her for her next tenure," Singh said.
"Congratulations to DMK leader, Thiru MK Stalin on his party's victory in Tamil Nadu assembly elections. I extend my best wishes to him. "Congratulations to the Chief Minister of Kerala SPinarayi Vijayan on his party's victory in Kerala Assembly elections. My best wishes to him for his next tenure," he added. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
