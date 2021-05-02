Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee's victory shows PM Modi, Shah not invincible, says Sanjay Raut

The victory of Mamata Banerjee shows that PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are not invincible, said Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-05-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 18:19 IST
Mamata Banerjee's victory shows PM Modi, Shah not invincible, says Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The victory of Mamata Banerjee shows that PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are not invincible, said Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday. "Mamata Banerjee has sent out a clear message that Modi Ji and Amit Shah Ji are not invincible. They can also be defeated," said Raut.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has won from the Nandigram constituency by a narrow margin of 1,200 votes. Making the game of thrones in Bengal more interesting, Mamata chose Nandigram over her home turf Bhabanipur seat this time to test her fate in the 2021 elections. Nandigram witnessed a high voltage "Khela" (game of power) on April 1 in the second phase of West Bengal assembly polls. The constituency has seen a direct contest between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in December last year. It must be added here that Adhikari had pledged that he would quit politics if he did not defeat Mamata by 50,000 votes in Nandigram.

Meanwhile, trends suggest the victory of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal assembly elections as the party is leading in 207 constituents. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 81 seats. So, it will not be wrong to say that the soil of Nandigram is again leading the way for Mamata's chief ministership in Bengal. The counting of votes in the state began on Sunday at 8 am following COVID-19 protocols. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Assam polls: NDA ahead in 77 seats, trends indicate victory

The ruling BJP-led alliance in Assam is leading in 77 of the states 126 assembly constituencies and looks set to form the government for the second consecutive term, though the results are yet to be announced officially.The opposition Grand...

Dozens of German police injured in May Day riots

At least 93 police officers were injured and 354 protesters were detained after traditional May Day rallies in Berlin turned violent, Berlins top security official said Sunday.More than 20 different rallies took place in the German capital ...

We humbly accept people's mandate; will continue to fight for our values and ideals: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi after assembly poll results.

We humbly accept peoples mandate will continue to fight for our values and ideals Cong leader Rahul Gandhi after assembly poll results....

WB poll results victory of democracy, says Shiv Sena

As the TMC is set to retain power in West Bengal, the Shiv Sena on Sunday said Mamata Banerjees win in her state is victory of democracy in India and the result would give a new direction to national politics.Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut also h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021