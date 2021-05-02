Left Menu

Stalin greets Vijayan, Mamata

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-05-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 18:32 IST
DMK president M K Stalin on Sunday congratulated Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for leading the CPI(M) and TMC towards victory in the Assembly polls in the respective states.

In a tweet, Stalin hailed Vijayan's ''decisive leadership.'' Stalin, whose party was leading in Tamil Nadu, which also went to polls on April 6, in sufficient numbers to form a government on its own, expressed confidence Banerjee will lead her state towards growth and prosperity.

''On behalf of DMK, I congratulate Comrade @vijayanpinarayi for leading his party to victory in the Kerala state elections,'' Stalin said in a tweet.

''His measured and decisive leadership has been instrumental in helping Kerala achieve great heights and I wish him another very successful tenure,'' the DMK leader added.

Further, he also greeted Banerjee ''on her re-election as Chief Minister of West Bengal.'' ''At a time of COVID-19 wave, I have no doubt that Didi will ensure safety of citizens and lead her state to growth and prosperity. On behalf of DMK, I wish Didi another successful tenure,'' he said.

