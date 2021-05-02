Left Menu

Following EC's COVID guidelines, Assam BJP not to celebrate victory in polls

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 02-05-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 18:39 IST
Following EC's COVID guidelines, Assam BJP not to celebrate victory in polls

The BJP, which is heading for a win in Assam as indicated by trends, on Sunday decided not to celebrate the victory in compliance with the direction of the Election Commission (EC) prohibiting victory processions during or after the counting of votes in view of surging COVID-19 cases.

State BJP chief spokesperson Rupam Goswami told PTI that supporters were told to follow the COVID-related guidelines issued by the EC and not to gather at the party head office in Guwahati.

The ruling BJP-led alliance in Assam is leading in 73 assembly constituencies and appears set to retain power for the second consecutive term, as trends were available for 120 seats. The state assembly has 126 seats and the saffron party has already won two.

The BJP is contesting the elections in alliance with the AGP and the United Peoples' Party Liberal. Its challenger, the Congress, formed a 'Grand Alliance' with the All India United Democratic Front and several other parties.

The poll panel has written to political parties barring them from organising celebratory processions and congregations during or after the counting of votes.

In another letter to the chief secretary of the states where votes are counted on Sunday, the EC has asked the administration to take action against all police stations that would fail to stop enthusiasts from taking out rallies.

The EC has also directed the authorities to take penal action against violators in all such cases under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and other laws and place erring police officials under suspension.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Respect the verdict of people of Nandigram, but have got landslide victory in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee.

Respect the verdict of people of Nandigram, but have got landslide victory in Bengal Mamata Banerjee....

Assam polls: NDA ahead in 77 seats, trends indicate victory

The ruling BJP-led alliance in Assam is leading in 77 of the states 126 assembly constituencies and looks set to form the government for the second consecutive term, though the results are yet to be announced officially.The opposition Grand...

Dozens of German police injured in May Day riots

At least 93 police officers were injured and 354 protesters were detained after traditional May Day rallies in Berlin turned violent, Berlins top security official said Sunday.More than 20 different rallies took place in the German capital ...

We humbly accept people's mandate; will continue to fight for our values and ideals: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi after assembly poll results.

We humbly accept peoples mandate will continue to fight for our values and ideals Cong leader Rahul Gandhi after assembly poll results....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021