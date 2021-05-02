Stalin thanks TN people for voting DMK to power, pledges to work for them

DMK president M K Stalin, who is set to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for the first time, on Sunday thanked the people for voting his party to power and assured them that he would truthfully work for them.

Stalin expressed his 'heartfelt thanks' to all the people of the state for mandating his party to govern Tamil Nadu for the sixth time.

According to the Election Commission data at 6.30 pm, DMK was leading in 122 segments of the total 234 in the state and won two seats, which is inclusive of its allies who fought on the party's rising sun symbol.

The AIADMK was leading in 74 and won two seats.

DMK's allies Congress was leading in 17, the CPI and CPI(M) two each and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi three.

In the past, the DMK had been the ruling party five times, during 2006-11, 1996-2001, 1989-91, 1971-76 and 1967- 71.

The people have given their massive support realising that their well-being would be protected if DMK was voted to power, he said in a statement.

The victory was a commendation for over 50 years of his party's committed work for the people and state. Also, it was in recognition of everyday hardwork of partymen to fulfill the dream of bringing the party to power, he said.

Though they worked to get on to the saddle of power during the lifetime of party patriarch 'Kalaignar' (late M Karunanidhi) it did not happen, but they continued to chase that dream.

''I will be truthful to you, I will work for you, my thoughts and deeds would be for the people of this state,'' he said. He thanked his party workers, cadres and leaders of alliance parties and all those who greeted him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)