Left Menu

Assam polls: NDA ahead in 77 seats, trends indicate victory

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 02-05-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 18:54 IST
Assam polls: NDA ahead in 77 seats, trends indicate victory

The ruling BJP-led alliance in Assam is leading in 77 of the state's 126 assembly constituencies and looks set to form the government for the second consecutive term, though the results are yet to be announced officially.

The opposition Grand Alliance spearheaded by the Congress is ahead in 45 constituencies.

According to the trends available till Sunday evening, the BJP is leading in 58 seats and its partners- Asom Gana Parishad is ahead in 11 and United People's Party, Liberal in eight assembly segments.

Congress candidates are leading in 28 seats, while those of its ally AIUDF in 14, Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF) in two and the CPI(M) in one.

The performance of the newly-floated parties was disappointing with jailed Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi only leading in Sibsagar.

Its partner the Assam Jatiya Parishad remained far behind in the contest as the party chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi is trailing in both the constituencies-Duliajan and Naharkatia.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and AGP chief and minister Atul Bora are leading from Majuli, Jalukbari and Bokakhat respectively.

BJP state unit President Ranjeet Dass is also leading in Patacharkuchi over AJP working president Pabindra Deka.

Saffron party's Rajya Sabha MP Biswajit Daimary is ahead over his BPF opponent Karuna Kanta Swargiary in Panery.

Speaker of the outgoing assembly Hitendra Nath Goswami is trailing former Congress MLA Rana Goswami by a slender margin, though his deputy Aminul Haque Laskar is leading in Sonai.

State Congress president and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora is trailing his BJP opponent Utpal Borah in Gohpur.

Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia is leading by a thin margin over his BJP rival Mayur Borgohain in Nazira. AIUDF's Sirajuddin Ajmal is also leading in Jamunamukh.

Assam has a 126-member assembly and 64 seats are needed for a simple majority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 2021: Clinical performance, we stuck to our plans, says Samson

After registering a comprehensive 55-run win over SunRisers Hyderabad SRH in the Indian Premier League IPL, Rajasthan Royals RR skipper Sanju Samson said that his side displayed a clinical performance and it augurs well going ahead in the s...

Kerala Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran wins from

Kazhakootam by a margin of 23,497 votes....

Record 44 COVID-19 deaths in a day in Himachal Pradesh

A record 44 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in a day in Himachal Pradesh, pushing the death toll to 1,556, a senior health official said on Sunday.Besides, the state recorded 2,453 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the infection tally to 1,04,491, ...

Eight reported killed as Myanmar protests aim to 'shake the world'

Myanmar security forces opened fire on some of the biggest protests against military rule in days on Sunday killing eight people, media reported, three months after a coup plunged the country into crisis.The protests, after a spell of dwind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021