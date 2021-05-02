Left Menu

Assam: BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma wins by over 1 lakh votes

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 02-05-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 19:14 IST
Senior Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of the BJP on Sunday defeated Romen Chandra Borthakur of the Congress by 1,01,911 votes to retain Jalukbari constituency, an official said.

In the outgoing government of Assam, Sarma held portfolios of education, health, finance and public works department (PWD).

