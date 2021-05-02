Assam: BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma wins by over 1 lakh votes

Senior Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of the BJP on Sunday defeated Romen Chandra Borthakur of the Congress by 1,01,911 votes to retain Jalukbari constituency, an official said.

In the outgoing government of Assam, Sarma held portfolios of education, health, finance and public works department (PWD).

