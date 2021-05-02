Top BJP leaders congratulate Mamata, Stalin and Vijayan for their victory in assembly polls

Left Menu

Senior BJP leaders on Sunday congratulated TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and DMK chief MK Stalin for the victory of their parties in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu assembly elections, respectively.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 19:19 IST
Senior BJP leaders on Sunday congratulated TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and DMK chief MK Stalin for the victory of their parties in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu assembly elections, respectively. In a series of tweets, senior party leader and Union Minister Rajnath Singh also lauded Kerala Chief Minister and CPI(M) leader Pinari Vijayan for his party's victory in the state assembly polls. Singh congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda and Assam Chief Minister Sadbanand Sonawal for the party's victory in the state assembly polls. He said the pro-people policies of the Modi-led government at the Centre and the state government under Sonowal have once again helped the BJP in winning the assembly elections in Assam. Congratulating Banerjee, Singh said he wished the best to her for her next tenure. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also congratulated Banerjee in a tweet and said, ''Good wishes for your next tenure.'' Sitharaman congratulated Vijayan and conveyed her wishes in Tamil to DMK supremo Stalin for his party's victory in Tamil Nadu assembly polls.

The assembly poll results for the four states of Assam,West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu along with UT Puducherry are being announced on Sunday. As per the latest trends Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is again forming the government in West Bengal where it was locked in a high-octane contest with the BJP. Similarly, the BJP is all set to retain Assam and the CPI(M) set to retain Kerala by defeating the Congress, as per the latest trends. The BJP also looked set to win Puducherry by defeating the Congress which was in power there. The BJP, with its senior ally AIADMK, lost Tamil Nadu to the DMK-led alliance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

