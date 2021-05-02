BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma wins from Jalukbari by over 1 lakh votes
Assam Health Minister and senior state leader Himanta Biswa Sarma has won from Jalukbari constituency with a huge margin of over one lakh votes.ANI | Updated: 02-05-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 19:21 IST
Assam Health Minister and senior state leader Himanta Biswa Sarma has won from Jalukbari constituency with a huge margin of over one lakh votes. Sarma won the seat for the fifth time.
"BJP won Jalukbari LAC-by a margin of 1,01,911 votes. It would be my privilege to represent the constituency for the 5th consecutive term. My gratitude to the people of Jalukbari, PM Narendra Modi, HM Amit Shah and national president JP Nadda. JAI AAI ASOM, JAI HIND," the BJP leader said in a tweet. Speaking to the media after his victory Sarma said BJP-led alliance will form the government in the state and the Chief Minister will also be from BJP.
He also appealed to his supporters to maintain restraint on celebrations of victory in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. "After the Assam polls results are out, I humbly urge all to kindly follow restraint and do not get together for celebrations. Please let's all remember we are in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and how PM Narendra Modi is leading this battle from the front," he said.
The BJP-led NDA is poised to retain power in the state. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
