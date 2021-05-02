Left Menu

TRS triumphs in byelection to Nagarjuna Sagar

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-05-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 19:24 IST
(Eds: Updating with results) Hyderabad, May 2 (PTI): The ruling TRS has retained Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly segment by winning majority of over 18,000 votes in the bypoll held on April 17.

The counting of votes was taken up on Sunday.

TRS candidate Nomula Bhagat polled 89,804 while his nearest Congress rival K Jana Reddy got 70,932 votes.

BJP lost the deposit.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of sitting TRS legislator Nomula Narsimhaiah in December last.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, fondly addressed as KCR, thanked the people in Nagarjuna Sagar Legislative Assembly constituency for electing TRS candidate, an official press release said.

As per the partys policy, the promises made during the electioneering would be fulfilled, the release said quoting KCR.

The TRS, despite theunexpected jolt in the previously held Dubbak bypoll and Hyderabad civic polls, again established itself as a formidable force in Telangana with the much-needed win.

BJP, which had put up an impressive performance in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and Dubbak bypoll, failed to make its presence felt in the bypoll. The party candidate P Ravi Kumarmustered 20,236 votes (10.6 per cent).

Congress' Jana Reddy, who had served as Leader of Opposition in the previous Legislative Assembly, lost from the same constituency in the 2018 Assembly polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

