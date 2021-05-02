Citing outcome in WB polls, NCP seeks Amit Shah's resignation

Mumbai, May 2 (PTI)Stating that the public mandate is a referendum in democracy, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Sunday demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah reminding him of his reported remarks during the campaigning for the West Bengal elections.

''During West Bengal violence, Mamata Didi asked for Amit Shah's resignation. He said I will resign only if people ask me to. In a democracy, election is a referendum and today it is against him. So when are you resigning Mr.Amit Shah?'' NCP spokesperson and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik tweeted.

As per the trends and results, Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress was ahead in 202 of the 292 seats in West Bengal, way over the victory mark of 147, leaving the BJP trailing behind in 81 seats.

