J&K Cong, NPP laud Bengali voters for 'rejecting politics of hate'

The Congress's Jammu and Kashmir unit and the National Panthers Party (NPP) hailed the voters of West Bengal on Sunday for ''rejecting the politics of hate''.

Reacting to the outcome of election results, J&K Congress president G A Mir said the strategy of West Bengal voters and their commitment to keep the ''communal and divisive'' forces at bay against all sorts of onslaughts would be a lesson for voters elsewhere in different parts of the country.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah put the lives of 130 crore Indians at risk by ignoring a grave national health emergency, for the sake of winning the West Bengal state elections but the wise Bengalis rejected the politics of opportunism and communalism,'' Mir said in a statement here.

He said the BJP, especially the prime minister and the Home minister, had made West Bengal the battlefield to ''wrest the state at all costs by using all energy, attention and tactics at their command'' but the people of West Bengal rejected their ''lust for power and politics of polarization, division and communalism''.

''The entire nation of 130 crore people is today paying the price of the failure of the Modi government to take timely steps to upgrade the facilities and resources to deal with the COVID-02, which has gripped the entire country in the worst form with lack of required facilities and mismanagement at various fronts,'' Mir said.

Mir also congratulated the people of Tamil Nadu and Kerala for ''rejecting'' the BJP.

Three states were set to beat anti-incumbency on Sunday with Mamata Banerjee emerging star of the day to lead her TMC to triumph in West Bengal for a third consecutive term while the BJP was poised for return in Assam as was the LDF in Kerala, Election Commission trends indicated.

Till evening, only a handful of results had been declared for the four states and one union territory. As votes were counted with strict Covid protocols in place, the trends pointed to a win for Tamil Nadu’s opposition DMK-led alliance over the ruling AIADMK. In Puducherry, the AINRC-led NDA was headed towards power.

NPP president Bhim Singh and other senior leaders of the party congratulated Banerjee for the her party's ''great'' victory against the ''dictatorial leadership of Modi''.

In a separate statement, NPP chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh also complimented the electorates of West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu for their refusal to ''succumb to politics of money and muscle power'' and ''handing over a resounding defeat to BJP''.

Hailing the massive majority of the regional parties including TMC, LDF and DMK, he said ''a highly impudent and self-flattered BJP with its inflated ego must realize that people of the country can no longer be swayed by deceptive slogans and false promises.'' He said the gigantic emergence of regional parties assumes greater significance especially in a situation where the ''Modi-led BJP government had thrown all its might''.

''The results are an eye opener for the BJP which had been largely intoxicated with power and solely guided by the agenda of capturing power,'' Singh alleged.

''With Modi magic fast fading, the Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu election result is a moment of redefining of Indian politics and re-inventing of democracy wherein the regional parties have come in prominence in the state elections,'' he claimed.

