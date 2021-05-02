Cab secy asks Delhi govt to ramp up medical infra, expresses anguish over oxygen situation

Left Menu

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Sunday expressed anguish over issues related to availability of oxygen in the national capital and emphasised the need to ramp up the citys medical infrastructure.At a high-level review meeting on the COVID-19 situation here, Gauba also asked the Delhi government to make every effort to lift their allocated oxygen by using all means.On issues related to availability of oxygen, the cabinet secretary expressed his anguish at recent instances where people had suffered due to lack of adequate and timely availability of oxygen, an official statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 19:51 IST
Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Sunday expressed anguish over issues related to availability of oxygen in the national capital and emphasised the need to ramp up the city's medical infrastructure.

At a high-level review meeting on the COVID-19 situation here, Gauba also asked the Delhi government to make every effort to lift their allocated oxygen by using all means.

On issues related to availability of oxygen, the cabinet secretary expressed his anguish at recent instances where people had suffered due to lack of adequate and timely availability of oxygen, an official statement said. He has asked the Delhi government to make all out efforts to lift their allocated oxygen, using all the means at their disposal, and also to ensure that the oxygen available to them is distributed rationally and in a transparent manner, so that there is no diversion or leakage, it said. The cabinet secretary emphasised the need to ramp up medical infrastructure in Delhi, at the earliest, to cater to the increasing demand for COVID beds, ICUs and ventilators. He stressed the need to make available to the public all relevant information on COVID beds and other facilities, and availability of medicines, according to the statement.

Gauba said the information should be uploaded on websites and apps so that people in need of such facilities and medicines can approach the right place.

A single helpline should be created to provide relevant clinical information to people, and should be popularised. The helpline can be serviced through a dedicated and well-staffed call centre, he said.

On the issue of adequate medical and healthcare human resources, the cabinet secretary asked the Delhi government to create flexible procedures to engage the services of retired medical professionals.

He asked for further augmentation of testing facilities and timely availability of test results.

Officials of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) made a presentation in the meeting, covering issues of recent trends in active cases, deaths and positivity rate. The availability and expansion plans of medical infrastructure, status of oxygen availability, home isolation procedures and helpline and ambulance services, and testing were also part of the presentation. PTI ACB ANB ANB

