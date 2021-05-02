Left Menu

WB Guv appreciates Mamata's stance to observe COVID-19 guidelines

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-05-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 19:56 IST
WB Guv appreciates Mamata's stance to observe COVID-19 guidelines

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Sunday appreciated Trinamool Congress supremo's ''stance'' to observe COVID-19 guidelines and peace and called upon the state apparatus to take all steps to ensure peace and order.

In a tweet message, Dhankhar said democracy is all about respecting the mandate of the people.

''Violence has no place in democracy. Appreciate stance @MamataOfficial to observe Covid guidelines and peace,'' he said.

''Call upon state apparatus @HomeBengal @WBPolice @KolkataPolice to take all steps to ensure peace and order,'' the governor tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Inter Milan win Serie A after 11 years: How the title was won

Inter Milan sealed their first Serie A title in 11 years on Sunday with four games to spare, ending Juventus nine-year stranglehold on the league crown.These are some of the key factors behind their success. CONSISTENCY AND QUALITYCoach Ant...

Oxygen crisis: Delhi HC issues notice to Delhi govt on application filed by Centre for recalling yesterday's HC order

In view of the prevailing Oxygen shortage of for Covid patients, the Delhi High Court on Sunday issued a notice to the Delhi Government on an application filed by the Centre seeking to recall yesterdays High Court order. A Bench of Justices...

Rahul diagnosed with appendicitis, Agarwal to lead Punjab in his absence

IPL franchise Punjab Kings skipper K L Rahul has been diagnosed with acute appendicitis and has flown to Mumbai for surgery and further treatment, which will likely keep him on the sidelines for at least two weeks and might even force him o...

PM Modi congratulates Mamata, Vijayan, Stalin for poll win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her partys win in the assembly polls and assured the Centres all possible support to the state government to fulfil peoples aspirations and a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021