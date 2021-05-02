WB Guv appreciates Mamata's stance to observe COVID-19 guidelines

WB Guv appreciates Mamata's stance to observe COVID-19 guidelinesPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-05-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 19:56 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Sunday appreciated Trinamool Congress supremo's ''stance'' to observe COVID-19 guidelines and peace and called upon the state apparatus to take all steps to ensure peace and order.
In a tweet message, Dhankhar said democracy is all about respecting the mandate of the people.
''Violence has no place in democracy. Appreciate stance @MamataOfficial to observe Covid guidelines and peace,'' he said.
''Call upon state apparatus @HomeBengal @WBPolice @KolkataPolice to take all steps to ensure peace and order,'' the governor tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
