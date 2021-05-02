Left Menu

Congress' Basangouda Turvihal wins Maski bypoll in Karnataka

Congress candidate Basangouda Turvihal has won in the Maski Assembly bye-election in Karnataka.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 02-05-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 19:56 IST
Congress leader Basangouda Turvihal (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Congress candidate Basangouda Turvihal has won in the Maski Assembly bye-election in Karnataka. A tweet by the Karnataka Congress said, "Congress candidate Basangouda Turvihal has emerged victorious in the Maski Assembly by-election and has defeated the BJP candidate by over 30,000 votes."

"We thank the voters for placing their trust in the Congress party and blessing our candidate with this huge victory margin", the tweet said. Following this, former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said, "Congratulations to INC Karnatakacandidate Basanagouda Turvihal on winning Maski assembly by-elections. I thank the voters of the constituency for blessing our candidate by casting valuable votes."

"I congratulate and thank all our party leaders and workers for their efforts that led to the victory of Basanagouda Turvihal. The entire country is mourning due to #Covid19 and hence I urge all the party workers not to celebrate the victory and restrain themselves from crowding," his tweet said. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in the bypolls to Belgaum Lok Sabha constituency and Basavakalya Assembly segment whereas Congress is leading in Maski.

In Maski Congress candidate Basanagouda Turuvihal is ahead of BJP candidate Prathapagouda Patil by almost 8,000 votes. Maski seat fell vacant due to the disqualification of Congress MLA Prathapagouda Patil. Patil was among the Congress MLAs who had resigned from the Assembly in 2019. He was disqualified and later joined the BJP to contest the bypoll. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

