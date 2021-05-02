Maha: Opposition BJP's tally increases to 106 on bypoll win

With its candidate winning the Pandharpur-Mangalvedha Assembly byelection in Maharashtra on Sunday, the opposition BJP's tally in the 288-member House has gone up to 106 while the NCP's strength is reduced to 53.

In a setback to the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), of which the NCP is one of the constituents, BJP nominee Samadhan Autade has defeated his nearest NCP rival Bhagirath Bhalke, son of late NCP MLA Bharat Bhalke, by a margin of over 3,700 votes, officials said.

The byelection was necessitated due to the death of Bharat Bhalke.

Among other parties, the Shiv Sena has 56 legislators in the House, the Congress 44, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi 3, Samajwadi Party 2, AIMIM 2, Prahar Janshakti party 2, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena 1, CPM 1, PWP 1, RSP 1, Jansurajya Shakti Party 1, Krantikari Shetkari Party 1, and Independents 13.

