AP CM greets Stalin, Mamata on poll victory

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday called DMK chief M K Stalin by phone and congratulated him over the victory in the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Jagan later tweeted: ''Hearty congratulations to all the candidates and political parties for scoring victories in the Assembly elections and bypolls across the country.

My best wishes to everyone for a successful tenure in public service.'' He tagged @mkstalin, @MamataOfficial, @vijayanpinarayi and @BJP4India in his tweet.

Telugu Desam president N Chandrababu Naidu also took to Twitter to congratulate Mamata Banerjee, Stalin, Sarbananda Sonowal, Pinarayi Vijayan over their parties victories in the Assembly elections.

The former Chief Minister conveyed his good wishes to AINRC and BJP for decisively winning the Puducherry Assembly elections.

