Patnaik congratulates Mamata, Stalin, Pinarayi, Sonowal for victory of their parties in assembly polls

Best wishes, Patnaik said in a tweet.The assembly poll results for Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu along with UT Puducherry are being announced on Sunday.Congratulating Pinarayi Vijayan of the Left Democratic Front LDF in Kerala, Patnaik said Congratulations vijayanpinarayi ji on your party winning the KeralaAssemblyElection for the second consecutive time.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-05-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 20:43 IST
Patnaik congratulates Mamata, Stalin, Pinarayi, Sonowal for victory of their parties in assembly polls
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Sunday congratulated West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and DMK leader M K Stalin for the victory of their parties in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu assembly elections respectively.

In tweets, he also congratulated Kerala Chief Minister and CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan, and his Assam counterpart Sarbananda Sonowal.

''Heartiest congratulations @MamataOfficial ji on @AITCOfficial winning the #WstBengalAssemblyElection for a third consecutive time. I am sure under your leadership the state will scale new heights. Best wishes,'' Patnaik said in a tweet.

The assembly poll results for Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu along with UT Puducherry are being announced on Sunday.

Congratulating Pinarayi Vijayan of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala, Patnaik said: ''Congratulations @vijayanpinarayi ji on your party winning the #KeralaAssemblyElection for the second consecutive time. Best wishes.'' ''Congratulations @mkstalin ji on DMK winning the #TamilNaduAssemblyElections. All the very best for a successful tenure,'' Patnaik said in another Twitter post.

The Odisha chief minister also congratulated Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal for the success of his party in the state polls.

''Congratulations @sarbanandsonwal ji on your party winning the #AssamAssemblyElection for the second consecutive time. Wishing you all the best,'' he said. PTI AAM MM MM

