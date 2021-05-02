Left Menu

Himanta wins for fifth time, sidesteps query on chief ministership

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 02-05-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 20:45 IST
Himanta wins for fifth time, sidesteps query on chief ministership
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

After winning a fifth consecutive term in Assembly polls, BJP leader and senior Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that he did not want to talk about who would become the next chief minister of the state as the decision will be made by the party's central parliamentary board.

The BJP had projected the then union minister Sarbananda Sonowal as its chief minister before the assembly polls in 2016, but the ruling party did not announce any name for the top post this time. Speculations were rife that Sarma would be the new CM.

''I do not want to talk about this. Our parliamentary board will decide about it,'' Sarma told reporters when asked if he would be the next chief minister.

The Congress has repeatedly claimed during campaigning that the state has ''two chief ministers'', in an apparent reference to rumours of Sarma and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal acting as rival power centres.

Sarma held key portfolios such as health, finance, education and PWD in the outgoing government, and is the convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), the NDA's version in the region.

He defeated his nearest Congress rival Romen Chandra Borthakur of the Congress by 1,01,911 votes to retain the Jalukbari constituency.

He thanked the people of Assam for the mandate in favour of the BJP and said that retaining the power defying anti-incumbency sentiment is an achievement for any political party.

''This verdict is for protecting the culture and civilisation of Assam. The hopes and promises we made during the election campaign will be fulfilled in the next five years,'' Sarma said.

To a question on the opposition which appears to be stronger this time, he said that it is a good sign for the health of democracy.

On anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi winning the Sibsagar seat, Sarma said, ''He is stepping into democratic politics from student and agitation politics. I hope that he will not indulge in unparliamentary politics anymore and we won't see burning of tyres.'' Gogoi, the president of the newly formed Raijor Dal, is currently in jail in connection with cases related to violence that erupted during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in late 2019.

Asked about another newcomer Assam Jatiya Parishad chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi losing both Naharkatia and Duliajan seats, the BJP leader said the former AASU leader has a long future.

Sarma attacked the BJP's former ally, the Bodoland People's Front (BPF), for joining hands with the Congress without resigning from the government.

''Today, all three BPF ministers have been defeated.

Despite being ministers, they contested and campaigned against fellow ministers. They could not retain their dignity,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Convert All India Institute of Ayurveda into COVID facility: Delhi BJP leaders to MoS Home

Delhi BJP leaders have urged Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy to set up designated oxygen refilling centres for coronavirus patients in home isolation and converting the All India Institute of Ayurveda here into a COVID facility.In...

Delhi records 407 COVID-19 deaths; positivity rate below 30 % for 1st time since Apr 19

The national capital reported 407 COVID-19 fatalities and 20,394 cases with a positivity rate of 28.33 per cent on Sunday, the lowest since April 19, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.This is the second day on th...

Mamata Banerjee: soldier who trumped BJP war machine

Shes the soldier, she the commander and she the army.The distinction between Mamata Banerjee the leader and TMC the party evaporated into nothingness as she conquered West Bengal fighting the BJPs election war machine led by Prime Minister ...

U.S. concerned about removal of El Salvador judges, attorney general

The United States is concerned about the ouster of all five judges from El Salvadors constitutional chamber and the removal of the top government prosecutor, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele on Sunday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021