Rahul Gandhi congratulates Mamata Banerjee, people of WB for defeating BJP in Assembly polls

Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday congratulated West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the people of the state for defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Assembly elections.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 20:48 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday congratulated West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the people of the state for defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Assembly elections. "I'm happy to congratulate Mamata ji and the people of West Bengal for soundly defeating the BJP", Gandhi tweeted.

"We humbly accept the people's mandate. Sincere gratitude to our workers & the millions of people who supported us on the ground. We will continue to fight for our values and ideals. Jai Hind", he tweeted. As the day progressed, the trend suggests the victory of the ruling TMC in West Bengal assembly elections as the party has already won 25 seats and is leading in 188 constituencies. The BJP has won four seats and is leading in 74 seats.

The counting of votes in the state began on Sunday at 8 am following COVID-19 protocol. Bengal witnessed a fierce contest between the ruling TMC and BJP across eight phases. The Samyukta Morcha comprising the Congress, Left parties and ISF has also tried to put up a strong fight. The BJP has made a concerted attempt to dislodge the TMC.

Earlier, Gandhi congratulated Tamil Nadu's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin for his victory in the Assembly elections. "Congratulations to Shri MK Stalin for the victory. People of Tamil Nadu have voted for change and we will, under your leadership, prove to be a confident step in that direction. Best wishes," tweeted the Congress leader.

The Election Commission of India is declaring the results of four states and one Union territory i.e. Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry (UT) today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

