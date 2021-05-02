Punjab CM, SAD chief congratulate Mamata Banerjee, M K Stalin for their parties' win

Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Amarinder Singh on Sunday congratulated TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and DMK chief M K Stalin for their parties' victory in the West Bengal and Tamil Nadu Assembly polls respectively.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and his wife and former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal also congratulated Banerjee and Stalin.

''Congratulations to West Bengal Chief Minister @MamataOfficial for leading the @AITCofficial to a decisive and historic electoral win today. I wish you all the very best for your third term in office,'' Amarinder Singh said in a tweet.

In another tweet, he congratulated Stalin ''for leading the alliance to a well-deserved victory in Tamil Nadu''.

''I am sure you will provide a stable and reassuring government to the people of the state,'' the Punjab chief minister said.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, in a tweet, said, ''Congratulations to @MamataOfficial ji for TMC's landslide victory! Wishing peace, progress and prosperity to the people of West Bengal.'' In another tweet, he said, ''Hearty congratulations to @mkstalin on a resounding victory in Tamil Nadu assembly polls. Wishing him success in fulfilling the aspirations of people of the state.'' Mamata Banerjee rode the BJP challenge to take her Trinamool Congress to triumph for a third consecutive term in West Bengal on Sunday while Tamil Nadu and Puducherry voted against the incumbent as AIADMK prepared to cede space to the opposition DMK-led alliance.

SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said people have reposed faith in regional parties in elections to the state assemblies whose results were declared on Sunday. ''They have sent a clear message to the BJP that they did not appreciate attempts to try to break up regional parties.'' In a statement here, Cheema said it was clear from the poll results that people felt regional parties were best able to understand regional aspirations and act upon them.

''These elections are truly a victory of regional parties. The people have also rejected politics or polarisation of the BJP and have voted for secular performance-driven politics,'' he said.

The SAD had last year quit the National Democratic Alliance over the issue of three contentious central farm laws.

