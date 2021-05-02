Left Menu

Kerala Chief Minister and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Pinarayi Vijayan won from Dharmadam Assembly constituency, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Sunday.

ANI | Kannur (Kerala) | Updated: 02-05-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 21:00 IST
Pinarayi Vijayan wins from Dharmadam Assembly in Kerala polls
Kerala Chief Minister and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Pinarayi Vijayan won from Dharmadam Assembly constituency, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Sunday. Apart from Vijayan, the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) appearing poised to form the government in Kerala again. CPI(M) has already registered a victory on 40 seats and leading on 22 more. LDF allies Communist Party of India has won 12 seats and leading on 5, while Kerala Congress (M) won 4 seats and leading on one.

Janadhipathiya Kerala Congress and Indian National League have also won one seat each while Janata Dal (Secular) has bagged two seats. Kerala has been witnessing LDF and United Democratic Front (UDF) alternatively coming to power for nearly four decades. With LDF bunking the trend under the leadership of Vijayan, it is scripting history.

Vijayan while addressing media earlier negated the news of the swearing-in ceremony taking place tomorrow. "The resignation will be submitted when I reach Thiruvananthapuram tomorrow. The rest will be decided after discussion with the party and the Front," he said.

He also appealed to the supporters to not celebrate the victory and continue the fight against COVID-19. "Kerala has given a verdict in favour of the LDF. But this is not the time to celebrate with great joy as COVID19 continues to spread. This is the time to continue the fight against COVID-19. Kerala today reported 31,950 new COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths,"

The counting of votes for 140 member assembly will begin at 8 am. The polling was held in a single phase on April 6. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

