Left Menu

Trading of votes between UDF&BJP reason for my defeat, says Jose K Mani

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 02-05-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 21:17 IST
Trading of votes between UDF&BJP reason for my defeat, says Jose K Mani

Kerala Congress(M) leader and LDF candidate Jose K Mani, who lost to UDF rival and sitting MLA Mani C Kappan of NCP in Pala, on Sunday alleged that trading of votes between UDF and BJP was the reason for his defeat.

Mani lost by a margin of over 15,000 votes.

Speaking to reporters, he claimed that BJP's vote share came down drastically in the constituency than the votes the saffron party had secured in the previous polls.

Mani's supporters are concerned over his defeat in Pala, a seat held by his late father and Kerala Congress stalwart K M Mani for more than five decades without a break.

A KC(M) leader said Mani would have been a minister with a plum portfolio in the next Pinarayi Vijayan-led government, had he won,because it was his party that helped the CPI(M)-led alliance win many UDF strongholds, particularly in Christian- dominated constituencies in central Kerala.

They fear that Mani's role will diminish in the party and the LDF when another victorious party MLA is nominated as the minister in the next government.

Ahead of the April 6 assembly polls, Mani joined the LDF after severing his party's decades long alliance with the Congress-led UDF.

Interestingly, Kappan had won the Pala seat as an LDF candidate in the bypoll held in 2019.

He joined the UDF after revolting against the state LDF leadership following the CPI(M)'s decision to hand over Pala Assembly seat to Kerala Congress (M)-led by Jose K Mani.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sukhbir asks Punjab CM to review 'worsening' coronavirus situation

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday asked Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to review the worsening COVID-19 situation with Deputy Commissioners, saying there is a growing feeling that people had been left to their fate. He further ...

KCR sacks Minister Rajender on land-grabbing allegations

Telangana Minister Etala Rajender, stripped of his portfolio over land-grabbing allegations, was on Saturday dropped from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Raos Cabinet.The Minister was sacked hours after the Medak district administration sub...

DMK Youth Wing Secretary and party chief M K Stalin's

son, Udhayanidhi, defeats PMK rival AVA Kassali by a margin of 69,355 votes in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni.PTI SA SS PTI PTI...

Former PM Deve Gowda congratulates Mamata, Stalin, Pinarayi Vijayan

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Sunday congratulated West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and DMK leader M K Stalin for their stellar performance in the Assembly elections in their respe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021