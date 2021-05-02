Left Menu

Cong on shaky ground as it poll fortunes plummet further

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 21:25 IST
Cong on shaky ground as it poll fortunes plummet further

The electoral fortunes of the Congress took another dip on Sunday as it failed to make a mark in the assembly polls in four states and Puducherry, the only minor consolation being the victory of its DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.

While the party drew a blank in West Bengal, it could not impress the voters of Assam and Kerala, where it was hoping to stage a comeback.

But the setback promises to have far-reaching ramifications within and outside the party as it is likely to fuel voices that have challenged the Gandhi family's leadership and also those who have been a votary of a non-Congress front to take on the BJP.

The poll results come as a big blow especially to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who was actively campaigning in Kerala but failed to give an antidote for the internal factionalism in the state unit which proved very costly. Congress has the maximum number of its MPs from Kerala, including Rahul Gandhi who represents Wayanad.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) was all set to retain Kerala, bucking the historical trend of governments alternating every five years.

With Mamata Banerjee emerging victorious, there would be more claimants to the opposition leadership space in the coming times, even though Congress feels it is the only party with a national presence and outlook.

The post-election phase in the Congress would be crucial with the debate on leadership likely to be revived especially in light of the January 22, 2021 decision of the Congress Working Committee that the party ''will have a new president by June 2021 at any cost.'' The leadership of the Gandhis would once again come under question in the party, where the G-23 leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma, are waiting to make their next moves.

The former Congress chief and his sister and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had campaigned vigorously in Kerala and Assam and the 'Group of 23', claiming themselves as ''conscious-keepers'' but considered ''dissenters'' within the party, would be out with knives once the poll analysis and deliberations on losses are done.

Humbly accepting the verdict, Rahul Gandhi said, ''We will continue to fight for our values and ideals''.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the party may have ''lost'' elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry and West Bengal but has not ''lost its morale or resolve'' to continue to be people's voice in these tough times.

He said the party would deliberate on its failures and do course correction after internal deliberations.

''The Congress Party will definitely study the results and all the reasons diligently and we are committed to correct our mistakes and do appropriate course correction,'' he said.

Former union minister Ashwani Kumar said the chastening election results are an SOS for the Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The need for demonstrable and purposive action to address the organisational and communication gaps was never more evident, he said.

''For Congress to retain its resilience and relevance in national politics it must secure internal cohesiveness and establish an emotional connect with the people. It needs to work on its messaging and accurately assess the barometer of popular sensitivities,'' he told PTI.

Kumar said at the present juncture and considering the political realities, Sonia Gandhi's unifying leadership of the party is necessary.

''The foremost task is to keep the party together through an extensive reach out and to enlarge the network of political alliances while involving all leaders in rejuvenating the party,'' he noted.

The party is currently facing a number of internal issues with questions also being raised within on poll alliances with AIUDF in Assam and ISF in West Bengal.

A section of party leaders feels the effects of tying up with ''communal'' parties in these states are likely to cost the party dearly in the coming times.

Congress is in power on its own in Punjab, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and in alliance with other parties in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. PTI SKC RT RT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sukhbir asks Punjab CM to review 'worsening' coronavirus situation

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday asked Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to review the worsening COVID-19 situation with Deputy Commissioners, saying there is a growing feeling that people had been left to their fate. He further ...

KCR sacks Minister Rajender on land-grabbing allegations

Telangana Minister Etala Rajender, stripped of his portfolio over land-grabbing allegations, was on Saturday dropped from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Raos Cabinet.The Minister was sacked hours after the Medak district administration sub...

DMK Youth Wing Secretary and party chief M K Stalin's

son, Udhayanidhi, defeats PMK rival AVA Kassali by a margin of 69,355 votes in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni.PTI SA SS PTI PTI...

Former PM Deve Gowda congratulates Mamata, Stalin, Pinarayi Vijayan

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Sunday congratulated West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and DMK leader M K Stalin for their stellar performance in the Assembly elections in their respe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021