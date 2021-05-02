Highlights at 9.15 pm

Following are the top stories: Nation DEL17 POLL-4THLD TRENDS Assembly polls: TMC surges ahead in West Bengal, clear edge for DMK in Tamil Nadu New Delhi: The ruling Trinamool Congress was set to retain power in the keenly watched state of West Bengal while the saffron party-led NDA was leading in Assam and the opposition DMK in Tamil Nadu, according to latest trends available on Sunday for assembly polls.

DEL52 2NDLD POLLS Anti-incumbency takes a beating: TMC set for resounding return in Bengal, LDF in Kerala, BJP in Assam New Delhi: Three states were set to beat anti-incumbency on Sunday with Mamata Banerjee emerging star of the day to lead her TMC to triumph in West Bengal for a third consecutive term while the BJP was poised for return in Assam as was the LDF in Kerala, Election Commission trends indicated.

DEL46 PM-VIRUS-LD REVIEW Govt may incentivise medical, nursing students for joining COVID-19 duty New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reviewed various measures to augment human resources for effective management of the COVID-19 situation and possible steps discussed include incentivising students and pass-outs of medical and nursing courses to join the pandemic duty, sources said.

DEL8 VIRUS-CASES Record 3,689 daily COVID-19 deaths in India, 3,92,488 more test positive New Delhi: A record 3,689 daily COVID-19 fatalities pushed India’s death toll to 2,15,542, while the infection count reached to 1,95,57,457 with 3,92,488 more people being confirmed positive for the disease, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

DEL12 VIRUS-VACCINATION CASES Phase-3 vaccination: Over 86,000 received first dose on May 1 New Delhi: A total of 86,023 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine across 11 states on May 1, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

DEL59 OPPN-VIRUS-GOVT In joint statement, 13 Opposition leaders request govt to launch free mass vaccination drive New Delhi: Leaders of 13 Opposition parties Sunday urged the Centre to launch a free mass vaccination drive across the country in view of the unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases.

DEL70 OPPOSITION-WB-POLLS-MAMATA As TMC surmounts Bengal challenge, some see Mamata pivot of politics against BJP going forward New Delhi: With Mamata Banerjee powering the Trinamool Congress to a ''landslide'' victory in West Bengal overcoming 10 years of anti-incumbency, a full-throttle BJP campaign and a rebellious former lieutenant, she has become the ''natural leader'' to guide the Opposition's politics against the BJP in the coming days, some leaders said Sunday.

DEL79 POLLS-BJP-ANALYSTS BJP juggernaut runs into Mamata's landslide win; Political pundits smell chance for regional satraps New Delhi: With the results of five assembly polls delivering a chastening blow to BJP's electoral juggernaut and virtually decimating its main rival Congress, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's massive victory over the formidable saffron machinery may help bring regional satraps to the fore of the national politics yet again, analysts believe.

DEL50 VIRUS-MEA-2NDLD-FOREIGN MISSIONS War of words breaks out between Jaishankar and Jairam over oxygen supply to two foreign missions New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh were on Sunday locked in a war of words on social media over the supply of medical oxygen to two foreign embassies apparently by volunteers of the Youth Congress for COVID-19 patients.

DEL53 DL-OXYGEN-2NDLD-HOSPITAL 'Lives at risk, major tragedy may occur': Delhi hospitals ring alarm bells over oxygen shortage New Delhi: Battling an acute shortage of oxygen, some hospitals in Delhi on Sunday sent out desperate SOS calls to authorities to replenish their dwindling stocks, with one healthcare facility even ''crying out'' to the government to shift out its patients.

DEL73 DL-VIRUS-VACCINATION Delhi: COVID-19 vaccination for 18-45 age group to begin from Monday New Delhi: The third and the largest phase of vaccination, under which beneficiaries in the 18-45 age group will be given jabs against coronavirus, will begin here on Monday.

DEL33 EC-COUNTING-PARTIES Orders on victory processions being flouted, restrain your workers: EC tells political parties New Delhi: The Election Commission on Sunday told political parties that its ban on victory processions during and after counting of votes is being flouted, and asked them to restrain their workers from violating Covid-19 guidelines.

DEL76 VIRUS-CAB-LD DELHI Cab secy asks Delhi govt to ramp up medical infra, expresses anguish over oxygen situation New Delhi: Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Sunday expressed anguish over issues related to availability of oxygen in the national capital and emphasised the need to ramp up the city's medical infrastructure.

Foreign FGN12 VIRUS-ISRAEL-TRAVEL-LD BAN COVID: Israel bans travel to India, six other countries Jerusalem: Israel has temporarily barred its citizens from travelling to India and six other countries, citing high COVID-19 infection rates there. By Harinder Mishra PTI KJ HMB

