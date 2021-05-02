Left Menu

Mayawati congratulates Mamata, Stalin and Vijayan for their victory in assembly polls

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-05-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 21:33 IST
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday congratulated TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee for her victory in the West Bengal assembly elections.

She also congratulated DMK chief MK Stalin, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal for the victory of their parties in the state assembly polls.

In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said, ''Heartiest congratulations and good wishes to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for good performance of TMC in the West Bengal Assembly elections. Also heartiest congratulations and good wishes to Shri Stalin of Tamil Nadu, to Shri Vijyan of Kerala and to Shri Sonwal of Assam.'' PTI NAV TDS TDS

