Left Menu

Iranian foreign minister apologizes for leaked comments

Irans foreign minister apologized on Sunday for recorded comments that were leaked to the public last week that offered a blunt appraisal of the countrys power struggles, sparking a political firestorm in Iran less than two months before presidential elections and apparently drawing the ire of Irans supreme leader.

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 02-05-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 21:33 IST
Iranian foreign minister apologizes for leaked comments

Iran's foreign minister apologized on Sunday for recorded comments that were leaked to the public last week that offered a blunt appraisal of the country's power struggles, sparking a political firestorm in Iran less than two months before presidential elections and apparently drawing the ire of Iran's supreme leader. The recordings of Mohammad Javad Zarif included frank comments about the powerful late Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by a US drone strike in Iraq last year, as well as criticism of his polices in Syria and his relations with Russia.

''I hope that the great people of Iran and all the lovers of General (Soleimani) and especially the great family of Soleimani, will forgive me,'' Zarif said in an Instagram post. In a speech broadcast later Sunday, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appeared to lambast Zarif for departing from the official line, although he didn't call him out by name. ''It's a big mistake that must not be made by an official of the Islamic Republic,'' Khamenei said in veiled reference to the leaked comments. ''Some remarks have been heard from officials that are regrettable and surprising.'' He added: ''Some of these comments are a repetition of what Iran's enemies say.'' Zarif's leaked comments sent shock waves through Iran, where officials mind their words amid a cut-throat political environment that includes the powerful Revolutionary Guard, ultimately overseen by the country's supreme leader. Zarif's criticism of the revered Soleimani, whose funeral processions in Iran drew millions of people to the streets, ignited instant controversy. In the recordings, Zarif takes issue with Soleimani's relations with Russia, which he accused of trying to sabotage Tehran's 2015 landmark nuclear deal with world powers. He also denounces Soleimani's refusal to stop using the US-sanctioned national carrier, Iran Air, for operations in war-torn Syria over Zarif's objections. Zarif can be heard stressing at various points in the seven-hour tape that it was not meant for release.

''If I had known that a sentence of it would be made public, I certainly would not have mentioned it as before,'' he said in a remorseful Instagram post.

Speculation had mounted in recent weeks that Zarif, the Iranian official perhaps most closely associated with the now-tattered nuclear agreement, would challenge hard-liners in the upcoming vote. Khamenei's apparent censure of the foreign minister casts doubt over any potential presidential ambitions, as the Guardian Council, a body of senior clerics and legal experts that serves under Khamenei, vets candidates for office. Zarif has insisted he doesn't want to run.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sukhbir asks Punjab CM to review 'worsening' coronavirus situation

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday asked Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to review the worsening COVID-19 situation with Deputy Commissioners, saying there is a growing feeling that people had been left to their fate. He further ...

KCR sacks Minister Rajender on land-grabbing allegations

Telangana Minister Etala Rajender, stripped of his portfolio over land-grabbing allegations, was on Saturday dropped from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Raos Cabinet.The Minister was sacked hours after the Medak district administration sub...

DMK Youth Wing Secretary and party chief M K Stalin's

son, Udhayanidhi, defeats PMK rival AVA Kassali by a margin of 69,355 votes in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni.PTI SA SS PTI PTI...

Former PM Deve Gowda congratulates Mamata, Stalin, Pinarayi Vijayan

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Sunday congratulated West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and DMK leader M K Stalin for their stellar performance in the Assembly elections in their respe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021