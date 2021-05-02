LDF heading for second term; Wins 70 seats, leading in 29

Thiruvananthapuram, May 2 (PTI): The ruling LDF in Kerala seems to be heading for a second consecutive term as it has won 70 of the 140 seats and is leading in another 29 segments, according to the Election Commission.

This is the first time in over 40 years that an elected government is retaining power in Kerala, bucking the trend of swinging between communists and the Congress led UDF.

The UDF has won 32 seats and is leading in nine, while BJP has failed to win any seats.

Prominentwinners include Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his cabinet colleagues K K Shailaja, M M Mani, A C Moideen, KadakampallySurendran, Kadannappally Ramachandran, K Krishnankutty, T P Ramakrishnan and K Chandrasekharan.

K T Jaleel,who had to resign as Higher Education minister following Nepotism charges, managed to win from Thavanur.

However, in a setback, Fisheries minister J Mercykutty Amma lost to P C Vishnunath (Congress) in Kundara. Prominentwinners from the UDF camp were Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy,former minister Anoop Jacob and K K Rema, the RevolutionaryMarxist Party leader backed by the front.

The Prominentlosers were former Union minister K J Alphons, 'Metroman' E Sreedharan, K Surendran, Kummanam Rjashekharan, Rajya Sabha MP and actor Suresh Gopi, M V Shreyams Kumar, K Muraleedharan, V T Balaram, Padmaja Venugopal, K M Shaji.

The LDF camp suffered a blow when Jose K Mani, Kerala Congress (M) leader, lost in Pala to sitting MLA Mani C Kappan of the UDF.

