Left Menu

Few opted for NOTA option in five assembly polls

Prior to the apex court order, those not inclined to vote for any candidate had the option of filling what is popularly called form 49-O.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 21:37 IST
Few opted for NOTA option in five assembly polls

The 'none of the above' or 'NOTA' option had very few takers in the five assembly polls, counting of which was held on Sunday.

According to data available on the Election Commission website, a total of 1,54,399 or (1.22 er cent) of the total voters exercised the option in Assam.

In Kerala, 91,715 or 0.5 per cent of the electors used the NOTA option, while in the Union Territory of Puducherry 1.30 per cent or 9,006 of the total people who voted used the option.

In Tamil Nadu, 0.78 per cent or 1,84,604 of the total voters pressed the NOTA button which is placed at the end of the electronic voting machine (EVM) after the names of the contesting candidates.

In West Bengal, 5,23,001 voters (1.1 per cent) exercised the NOTA option.

The figure would change once the final results are declared late on Sunday or early Monday morning. The 'NOTA' option on EVM was introduced in 2013 on the directions of the Supreme Court and it has its own symbol -- a ballot paper with a black cross across it.

After the Supreme Court order in September, 2013, EC added the NOTA button on the EVMs as the last option on the voting panel. Prior to the apex court order, those not inclined to vote for any candidate had the option of filling what is popularly called 'form 49-O'. But filling the form at the polling station under Rule 49-O of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, compromised the secrecy of the voter.

The Supreme Court had, however, refused to direct the Election Commission to hold fresh polls if the majority of the electorate exercises the NOTA option while voting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi records 407 COVID-19 deaths; positivity rate below 30 % for 1st time since Apr 19

The national capital reported 407 COVID-19 fatalities and 20,394 cases with a positivity rate of 28.33 per cent on Sunday, the lowest since April 19, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.This is the second day on th...

Mamata Banerjee: soldier who trumped BJP war machine

Shes the soldier, she the commander and she the army.The distinction between Mamata Banerjee the leader and TMC the party evaporated into nothingness as she conquered West Bengal fighting the BJPs election war machine led by Prime Minister ...

Man arrested for evidence tampering in taxi driver's murder

A Georgia man has been arrested for tampering with evidence and receiving stolen property in a case relating to a missing Venezuelan immigrant who was found murdered April 20 in the north Georgia mountains.The Georgia Bureau of Investigatio...

Sukhbir asks Punjab CM to review 'worsening' coronavirus situation

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday asked Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to review the worsening COVID-19 situation with Deputy Commissioners, saying there is a growing feeling that people had been left to their fate. He further ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021