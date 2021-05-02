Dhankhar congratulates Mamata for TMC's victory in Bengal Assembly polls

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar congratulated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday for her party Trinamool Congress' win in the just-concluded Assembly polls. "Congratulated Mamata Banerjee for her party's win in the West Bengal assembly elections. Tomorrow at 7 pm chief minister will be calling on me at Raj Bhawan," tweeted the Governor's office.

As the counting progressed, the trend suggests the victory of the ruling TMC in West Bengal Assembly elections as the party has already won 117 seats and is leading in 98 constituencies. The BJP has won 30 seats and is leading in 45 seats. The counting of votes in the state began on Sunday at 8 am following COVID-19 protocol.

Bengal witnessed a fierce contest between the ruling TMC and BJP across eight phases. The Samyukta Morcha comprising the Congress, Left parties and ISF has also tried to put up a strong fight. The BJP has made a concerted attempt to dislodge the TMC. (ANI)

