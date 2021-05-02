Left Menu

LDF poised to form government in Kerala; CPI-M wins 48 seats, leading on 14

The ruling LDF appears poised to form the government in Kerala again as per the latest trends from the Election Commission with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) registering a win on 48 seats and maintaining the lead on 14 more.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 02-05-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 21:46 IST
Visuals from Idukki where counting of postal ballots is underway (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

The ruling LDF appears poised to form the government in Kerala again as per the latest trends from the Election Commission with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) registering a win on 48 seats and maintaining the lead on 14 more. Among the other constituents of LDF, CPI has won 14 seats and is leading on 3 more, Kerala Congress (M) has won four seats and is maintaining the lead on one other, NCP and Janata Dal (Secular) both won two seats each and Janadhipathya Kerala Congress also won one seat.

LDF allies Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), Indian National League (INL), and Kerala Congress (B) also won one seat each. In the UDF's pavilion, Congress has won 15 seats and is leading on 6 more, while IUML won 13 and is maintaining a lead on two more and Kerala Congress (Jacob) has won one seat.

UDF also includes Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Communist Marxist Party (John), All India Forward Bloc, Bharatiya National Janata Dal and Nationalist Congress Kerala (NCK). The LDF also includes Revolutionary Socialist Party (Leninist) and Kerala Congress (Skaria Thomas).

Kerala has been witnessing LDF and United Democratic Front (UDF) alternately coming to power for nearly four decades. With LDF bucking the trend under the leadership of Vijayan, it is scripting history. The counting for 140 seats in the state assembly began at 8 am with COVID-19 protocols in place. The Election Commission made necessary arrangements for counting, which is taking place amid an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. (ANI)

