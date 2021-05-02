Left Menu

Former PM Deve Gowda congratulates Mamata, Stalin, Pinarayi Vijayan

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Sunday congratulated West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and DMK leader M K Stalin for their stellar performance in the Assembly elections in their respective states.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-05-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 21:54 IST
Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Sunday congratulated West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and DMK leader M K Stalin for their stellar performance in the Assembly elections in their respective states.

He hailed their victories in a series of tweets.

''Congratulations @MamataOfficial on a historic victory. No ordinary leader could have put up the fight you put up, and withstood the pressures you withstood. My best wishes to you for your 3rd term as CM. I'm sure youll serve the people of #WestBengal with much greater dedication,'' Gowda said in his message to Banerjee.

In his message to Vijayan, Gowda said ''Hearty congratulations @vijayanpinarayi on a splendid victory of the LDF. This would not have been possible without your leadership, commitment and clarity about policies that have eased the burden of living for ordinary people in #Kerala.

My best wishes for the next five years.'' In his message to Stalin, Gowda congratulated him on bringing the DMK back to power in Tamil Nadu after a decade.

''My friend, and your father, M Karunanidhi would be very proud of you. I am sure you will take the Dravidian legacy to greater heights by serving the people of #TamilNadu with absolute dedication,'' the JD(S) supremo tweeted.

Gowda's son and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy too greeted the three leaders.

He hailed their victory of Mamata Banerjee and Stalin, saying the national parties cannot overpower regional parties.

Kumaraswamy heaped praise on Mamata Banerjee for her success.

He said, ''The toughness of the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who managed to overcome the use of money and muscle power besides that of pressure tactics and misuse of power is going to be the model for us.'' Regarding the grand victory of DMK, he tweeted, ''The political patience of DMK leaders who continued to march forward even during difficult times and went without power for decades like the JD(S) will be a lesson for us.''PTI GMS SS PTI PTI

