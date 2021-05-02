U.S. concerned about removal of El Salvador judges, attorney general

The United States is concerned about the ouster of all five judges from El Salvador's constitutional chamber and the removal of the top government prosecutor, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele on Sunday.

Blinken expressed the "U.S. government's grave concern over the legislative assembly's vote to remove all five magistrates" as well as the removal of Attorney General Raul Melara, "who is fighting corruption and impunity and is an effective partner of efforts to combat crime in both the United States and El Salvador," U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)