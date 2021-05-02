Convert All India Institute of Ayurveda into COVID facility: Delhi BJP leaders to MoS Home

Delhi BJP leaders have urged Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy to set up designated oxygen refilling centres for coronavirus patients in home isolation and converting the All India Institute of Ayurveda here into a COVID facility.

In a meeting on Saturday night, the delegation discussed problems faced by the people in Delhi amid the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases, a party statement said.

The BJP leaders also complained about some hospitals turning down admission to COVID patients despite bed availability and indulging in over-charging, it said.

They also demanded that the All India Institute of Ayurveda at Sarita Vihar should be converted into COVID-19 centre and permission for increasing wards for coronavirus patients at hospitals run by municipal corporations in Delhi, it said.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, who led the delegation, said non-availability of medical advice and oxygen for COVID patients in home isolation can prove fatal.

The delegation included Delhi BJP general secretary Siddharthan, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Lok Sabha MPs Meenakshi Lekhi, Ramesh Bidhuri, Parvesh Verma and Leader of Opposition in Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, the statement said.

Several party leaders, including the MPs, have undertaken initiatives to help people during the pandemic, said the party.

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir has arranged 200 oxygen concentrators which will be given free of cost to COVID 19 patients. West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma has started a 50 oxygen bed facility in his constituency, the statement said.

New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi has arranged kitchen for feeding around 2,000 people in her constituency, it added.

