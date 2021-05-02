Sukhbir asks Punjab CM to review 'worsening' coronavirus situation

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday asked Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to review the ''worsening'' COVID-19 situation with Deputy Commissioners, saying there is a ''growing feeling that people had been left to their fate.'' He further asked the CM to ensure that the remedial measures were taken immediately.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president appealed to the people of the state to go for vaccination.

''There was a growing feeling in the state that the people had been left to their fate and that the government existed in name only,'' alleged Badal.

''The CM must correct this impression immediately. Things have deteriorated to such an extent because all responsibilities of the chief minister have been sublet to officers.

''He must take charge of the situation and review the situation in the worst hit districts on a daily basis himself. Capt Amarinder should also hold regular meetings with the team which has been given the responsibility of combatting the pandemic,'' he alleged.

Badal also asked the chief minister to take immediate action to ensure life-saving drugs were not black marketed in the state and people did not suffer for want of oxygen and shortage of hospital beds.

He said there should be a cap on what ambulances can charge from patients and their relatives.

''The SAD is ready to cooperate with the government as it has in the past but the government must adopt a more proactive approach to mitigate the sufferings of the people,'' he said in a statement here.

