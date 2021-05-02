Left Menu

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal wins from Majuli

The trends are very encouraging and the BJP will achieve its target, he said, when asked if the ruling coalition will touch the figure of 100 as announced before the polls.The trends are completely in favour of BJP.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 02-05-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 21:59 IST
Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal wins from Majuli
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal of the BJP won from Majuli assembly seat on Sunday defeating Congress candidate Rajib Lochan Pegu by 43,192 votes.

Sonowal, who retained his seat for the second time, polled 71,436 votes (67.53 per cent), while the Congress candidate has to his credit 28,244 votes (26.7 per cent), according to the Election Commission of India website.

Besides Sonowal, there were five contestants in the fray from the seat.

The chief minister had earlier in the day said, as per trends, the BJP-led alliance will retain power in the state.

''The public blessed us. It is now sure that there will be a BJP government and we are coming back with our partners AGP and UPPL,'' Sonowal told reporters.

The trends are very encouraging and the BJP will achieve its target, he said, when asked if the ruling coalition will touch the figure of 100 as announced before the polls.

''The trends are completely in favour of BJP. However, we will wait for the final results,'' Sonowal said.

The BJP along with its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) is moving ahead to reach its target.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

