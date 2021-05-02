Left Menu

NDA on course to form govt in Puducherry

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 02-05-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 22:02 IST
NDA on course to form govt in Puducherry

The AINRC-led NDA looked all set to capture power in Puducherry by winning 13 assembly seats and leading in two when the results for 22 out of the total 30 segments were declared on Sunday.

The Congress-led front emerged victorious in five constituencies and the independents in four as the counting for votes polled in the April 6 elections, was still underway.

According to the Election Commission, the AINRC secured 10, BJP three, DMK three, Congress two and the independents four.

AINRC Chief and former Chief Minister N Rangasamy triumphed in Thattanchavady constituency and wrested the seat from DMK.

Rangasamy aspired for annexing two segments- Thattanchavady and Yanam- in the April 6 polls.

However, his move to get elected from Yanam seemed to be a far cry to him as the Independent candidate Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok backed by the Congress turned out to be a formidable rival.

The Thattanchavady segment in Puducherry brought Rangasamy cheers as he annexed the seat with a margin of 5,456 votes over his immediate CPI rival K Sethu alias Sethu Selvam.

A Namassivayam of BJP emerged victorious from Mannadipet constituency after defeating his DMK rival A Krishnan.

Namassivayam, who shifted his allegiance to the saffron party in January this year after quitting the Congress, contested the April 6 poll from Mannadipet seat as BJP nominee.

The former minister polled 14,939 votes while his rival secured 12,189 votes.

A green horn in poll battle, U Lakshmikandhan of AINRC wrested the Embalam (reserved) segment from Congress by defeating its candidate and former Welfare Minister M Kandasamy.

Chief Electoral Officer Shurbir Singh told PTI that the BJP nominee A John Kumar was declared elected from Kamaraj Nagar.

Kumar defeated his immediate Congress rival and former Industries Minister M O H F Shah Jahan.

John Kumar was elected from Kamaraj Nagar in the by election held in November 2019 on Congress ticket.

He has now retained the segment but on different party ticket.

Kumar joined BJP in February after quitting Congress and contested the April 6 poll locking horns with former Industries Minister.

M Vaithianathan of Congress defeated BJP's V Saminathan, who is president of Puducherry unit of the party, by a margin of 5,652 votes in the Lawspet constituency.

Saminathan was one of the nominated legislators in the outgoing Assembly.

Vaithianathan quit the AINRC a few months ago and joined the Congress.

Sixteen seats are required for a simple majority in the 30-member assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajinikanth congratulates his friend MK Stalin for victory in TN polls

South Indian actor and Makkal Needhi Malam chief Rajnikanth on Sunday congratulated Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK party chief MK Stalin for his victory in Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021. I congratulate my friend MK Stalin who had achiev...

IPL Scoreboard: DC vs PBKS

Delhi Capitals Innings Prithvi Shaw b Harpreet Brar 39 Shikhar Dhawan not out 69 Steven Smith c Malan b Riley Meredith 24 Rishabh Pant c Mayank Agarwal b Chris Jordan 14 Shimron Hetmyer not out 16 Extras LB-2, W-3 5 Total 3 wkts, 17.4 Overs...

Mentally-ill man jumps to death from fourth floor of building

A 30-year-old mentally-disturbed man allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the fourth floor of a building in suburban Jogeshwari on Sunday, police said.The deceased, Nilesh Sakpal, worked as a back-office employee at a private firm, th...

Dhawan stars in Delhi's dominant win over Punjab Kings

Shikhar Dhawans delightful 69 dwarfed Mayank Agarwals unbeaten 99 as Delhi Capitals defeated Punjab Kings by seven wickets in the IPL here on Sunday to go atop the points table.Agarwal, leading the side in the absence of regular skipper K L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021