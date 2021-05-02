Jharkhand: JMM candidate wins Madhupur assembly bypoll

The JMM on Sunday retained the Madhupur assembly seat in Jharkhand with its leader and minister Hafeezul Hasan defeating Ganga Narayan Singh of the BJP by a margin of 5,247 votes, according to the Election Commission (EC).

Hassan polled 1,10,812 votes (48 per cent) while the BJP candidate has to his credit 1,05,565 votes (45.73 per cent).

The bypoll, which took place on April 17, was necessitated following the death of Haji Hussain Ansari, former minister and father of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha nominee, on October 3 last year.

Four Independent candidates were also in the fray from the constituency in Deoghar district.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who was the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's star campaigner for the seat, congratulated Hasan for the victory and thanked the people of the constituency for electing him.

Referring to the West Bengal elections, Soren said that people there have given a befitting reply to the BJP and alleged that the saffron party misused a constitutional authority like the Election Commission which is a cause of serious concern.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)