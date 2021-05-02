TMC scores majority in West Bengal assembly, still leading in 63 seats

TMC scores majority in West Bengal assembly, still leading in 63 seatsPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-05-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 22:10 IST
The TMC Sunday scored a majority in the West Bengal assembly winning 148 of the 292 seats where polling was held.
According to the Election Commission website, the party was also leading in 63 places.
The state has a 294-member assembly but election was countermanded in Shamsherganj and Jangipur constituencies due to the death of candidates.
A party needed 147 seats for a simple majority in the House with effective strength of 292.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
