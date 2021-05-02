Left Menu

Left Front, Congress draw a blank in Bengal elections

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-05-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 22:14 IST
Left Front, Congress draw a blank in Bengal elections

The CPI(M)-led Left Front and the Congress party, which ruled the state for nearly six decades between them, face an unprecedented rout in West Bengal assembly elections trailing in all 292 seats which went to polls.

An alliance with the newly-formed ISF does not seem to have helped the CPI(M)-led Left Front and the Congress combine.

The Congress, which was the main opposition party in the outgoing assembly with 44 seats, had entered into an alliance with the Left Front in the 2016 assembly elections also.

The Left Front, which was in third position in the 2016 election results with 32 seats, had failed to win any of the 42 constituencies in West Bengal in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, while the Congress emerged victorious in two.

The CPI(M)-led LF, which ruled the state from 1977 to 2011, is staring at the bleak prospect of going unrepresented in the next West Bengal assembly.

The CPI(M) had fielded a bunch of young candidates, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, Dipshita Dhar and Minakshi Mukherjee, along with veterans like politburo member Md Salim, Sujan Chakraborty and Asok Bhattacharya in a bid to appeal to both the young generation and its traditional voters.

An alliance with Muslim cleric Abbas Siddiqui-led ISF also did not work partly as a sizeable percentage of the Left and Congress' vote share seemed to have shifted to the TMC to counter the BJP and partly as its supporters used to secular politics did not favour an alliance with a conservative cleric.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had gained from a shift in Left votes towards its candidates, winning 18 seats.

The Congress or the Left Front are yet to come out with any statement on the trends of the election results.

The BJP, however, claimed that polarisation or not, the elections have ensured the extinction of the Left Front and the Congress in the state.

''There are talks of polarisation, but the elections have ensured that the TMC and BJP will be the two parties which will be with the people in West Bengal's politics,'' BJP state vice president Jay Prakash Majumdar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajinikanth congratulates his friend MK Stalin for victory in TN polls

South Indian actor and Makkal Needhi Malam chief Rajnikanth on Sunday congratulated Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK party chief MK Stalin for his victory in Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021. I congratulate my friend MK Stalin who had achiev...

IPL Scoreboard: DC vs PBKS

Delhi Capitals Innings Prithvi Shaw b Harpreet Brar 39 Shikhar Dhawan not out 69 Steven Smith c Malan b Riley Meredith 24 Rishabh Pant c Mayank Agarwal b Chris Jordan 14 Shimron Hetmyer not out 16 Extras LB-2, W-3 5 Total 3 wkts, 17.4 Overs...

Mentally-ill man jumps to death from fourth floor of building

A 30-year-old mentally-disturbed man allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the fourth floor of a building in suburban Jogeshwari on Sunday, police said.The deceased, Nilesh Sakpal, worked as a back-office employee at a private firm, th...

Dhawan stars in Delhi's dominant win over Punjab Kings

Shikhar Dhawans delightful 69 dwarfed Mayank Agarwals unbeaten 99 as Delhi Capitals defeated Punjab Kings by seven wickets in the IPL here on Sunday to go atop the points table.Agarwal, leading the side in the absence of regular skipper K L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021