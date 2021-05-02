Soren congratulates Mamata, Vijayan & Stalin for poll victory

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren congratulated his counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Pinarayi Vijayan, as well as DMK leader M K Stalin for their parties' victories in assembly polls in their respective states on Sunday.

Banerjee rode the BJP challenge to take her Trinamool Congress to triumph for a third consecutive term in West Bengal, while the BJP was set to return in Assam and the LDF in Kerala, signature victories for ruling parties which decisively beat the anti-incumbency syndrome.

However, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry voted against the incumbents - AIADMK prepared to cede space to the opposition DMK-led alliance in the former and the AINRC-led NDA headed toward power in the latter.

''Heartiest congratulations to @MamataOfficial didi & people of West Bengal for the remarkable victory,'' Soren tweeted.

Soren said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's pro-people governance work had been rewarded by the people.

''Heartiest congratulations to @vijayanpinarayiji and the LDF for recording a successful victory in Kerala assembly polls,'' Soren said, wishing him the very best for the next term in office.

Soren wished Stalin for a successful road ahead in fulfilling the wishes of the people.

''My sincere congratulations to @mkstalin for stupendous win of @arivalyam in Tamil Nadu assembly polls,'' he tweeted. PTI NAM HMB

