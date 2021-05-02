Left Menu

BJP's vote share in Bengal dipped by less than 2pc; TMC up by 5pc compared to 2019 LS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 22:30 IST
BJP's vote share in Bengal dipped by less than 2pc; TMC up by 5pc compared to 2019 LS

The BJP's vote share in West Bengal assembly polls dipped by less than two percent compared to the 2019 general elections while that of TMC jumped by nearly five percent, according to the data provided by the Election Commission.

The BJP had bagged 40.7 percent votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and won 18 out of the total 42 in the state, emerging as a main challenger to the ruling TMC which had got 43.3 percent votes.

As per the latest data available on the Election Commission's website, the BJP got 38.09 percent votes while TMC which swept the assembly elections polled 47.97 percent votes.

Similarly in Assam as well, the state where BJP along with its allies got a clear majority, the saffron party's vote share declined by four percent to 32 percent from 36 percent in 2019 assembly polls.

Its main rival Congress' vote share declined by more than five percent to 29.6 percent from 35.44 in Lok Sabha polls.

In Tamil Nadu, the DMK came to power with a massive majority and its vote share increased by five percent to nearly 38 percent from 32.76 in the 2019 general elections.

Its arch-rival AIADMK, which faced a drubbing in 2019 elections and won a single Lok Sabha seat, saw a jump in vote share from 18.4 percent to 33.48 percent.

In Kerala, the CPI(M)-led LDF won the assembly polls bucking the decades-old trend of alternate rule between it and the Congress-led UDF.

The CPI(M) got 25.1 percent votes almost the same as its vote share in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, while that of Congress slumped by almost 13 percent to 24.8 from 37.46 percent.

