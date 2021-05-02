Left Menu

Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora resigns after poll debacle

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 02-05-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 22:32 IST
Congress's Assam president Ripun Bora resigned on Sunday after the party's defeat in the state elections.

Taking responsibility, the Rajya Sabha MP sent the resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

''I do hereby tender my resignation from the post of President, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee owing to the responsibility of the humiliating defeat of my party in the Assam Assembly Election 2021.

''Madam, I am extremely saddened and disheartened to inform you that despite my immense hard work we were unable to combat the divisive and communal politics played by the BJP and RSS,'' Bora said in the letter.

Bora, who contested from the Gohpur seat and lost by 29,294 votes against BJP's sitting MLA Utpal Borah, said he did the best to revive the party during the last four years as president of the Assam unit despite all the odds.

''However, I pledge to continue my fight as a dedicated Congressman to uphold the ideology and values of Indian National Congress. Madam, I shall be ever grateful to you for assigning me with such a great responsibility of President, Assam PCC to serve my party,'' he added.

