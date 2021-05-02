BJP poised to return to power in Assam; wins 26, ahead on 33 seats in Assembly polls

Left Menu

In Assam, the ruling BJP-led NDA is ahead of the Grand Alliance led by the Congress, winning 26 seats and leading in 33 of the 126 seats, as per the Election Commission.

In Assam, the ruling BJP-led NDA is ahead of the Grand Alliance led by the Congress, winning 26 seats and leading in 33 of the 126 seats, as per the Election Commission. Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal has won from the Majuli constituency, as per the Election Commission.

Assam Health Minister and senior state leader Himanta Biswa Sarma has already has won from the Jalukbari constituency with a margin of over one lakh votes. He said a decision on the CM will be taken by the BJP Parliamentary Board. "Bharatiya Janata Party will form the government and the CM will also be from BJP, to continue development in the State," said Sarma.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala conceded defeat in Assam. He promised that his party will continue to play the role of an effective opposition in the state. "We accept the verdict with humility and a sense of responsibility. We demand that Modi Govt now rise above partisan political campaign and concentrate on tackling Covid, providing medicines, oxygen, ramping up hospital infrastructure, and ensure universal vaccination for all," said Singh.

Counting of votes for the Assam assembly elections began at 8 am Sunday amid strict COVID protocols. A three-tier security apparatus has also been arranged at the 331 counting halls across the state that voted in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. The Grand Alliance spearheaded by the Congress is ahead in 36 places, according to the trends available in the Election Commission's website. The BJP has won 26 seats and is leading in 33, and its partners - Asom Gana Parishad has won 6 seats and is ahead in 4 and United People's Party, Liberal has won four seats while leading in two. Congress candidates have won eight seats and are leading in 23 seats, while its allies AIUDF has won four and leading 11 and Bodoland People's Front in two while has already won one seat. (ANI)

