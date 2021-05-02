Left Menu

BJP main oppn in Bengal, will continue to spread its ideology: Nadda

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 22:38 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

With the hard work of party workers, the BJP has been established as the main opposition party in West Bengal and it will continue to take spread its ideology and work for the dream of 'Sonar Bangla', party president JP Nadda said on Sunday.

Nadda said the party heartily respects the mandate of the people of Bengal and expresses its gratitude to them. In a series of tweets, Nadda thanked party workers, including BJP's Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh, for their tenacity and hard work. ''The BJP will continue to work for the dream of 'Sonar Bengal' and will take its ideology to every household in Bengal,'' Nadda said, adding it is the result of the hard work of party workers that the BJP was established as the main opposition party in the state.

Nadda also thanked the people of Assam and Puducherry for reposing faith in the party and at the same time accepted the mandate of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Earlier, top Union ministers congratulated TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and DMK chief MK Stalin for the victory of their parties in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu assembly elections, respectively. In a series of tweets, senior party leader and Union Minister Rajnath Singh also lauded Kerala Chief Minister and CPI(M) leader Pinari Vijayan for his party's victory in the state assembly polls. Singh congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda and Assam Chief Minister Sadbanand Sonawal for the party's victory in the state assembly polls. He said the pro-people policies of the Modi-led government at the Centre and the state government under Sonowal have once again helped the BJP in winning the assembly elections in Assam. Congratulating Banerjee, Singh said he wished the best to her for her next tenure. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also congratulated Banerjee in a tweet and said, ''Good wishes for your next tenure.'' Sitharaman congratulated Vijayan and conveyed her wishes in Tamil to DMK supremo Stalin for his party's victory in Tamil Nadu assembly polls.

The assembly poll results for the four states of Assam,West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu along with UT Puducherry were announced on Sunday. Mamata Banerjee-led TMC swept the West Bengal assembly polls where it was locked in a high-octane contest with the BJP. While the BJP retained Assam and the CPI(M) Kerala by defeating the Congress in both states. The BJP along with its allies was also set to snatch Puducherry from the Congress. Whereas, in Tamil Nadu the BJP with its senior ally AIADMK lost elections to the DMK-Congress alliance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

