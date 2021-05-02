PDP chief congratulates Mamata Banerjee for her party's win in West Bengal polls

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday congratulated the TMC on its performance in the West Bengal assembly polls, saying people have rejected ''disruptive and divisive forces''.

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress scored a majority in the West Bengal assembly winning 148 of the 292 seats where polling was held. According to the Election Commission website, the party was also leading in 63 places. In a tweet, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said, ''Congratulations to @MamataOfficial @AITCofficial @derekobrienmp on their splendid victory today. Kudos to the people of West Bengal for rejecting disruptive & divisive forces''.

The PDP president also congratulated DMK chief M K Stalin for his party's performance in Tamil Nadu assembly polls.

''Congratulations & best wishes to @mkstalin ji for his well deserved victory in Tamil Nadu. I am certain that the state will scale new heights of progress & development under his leadership,'' she said in another tweet.

