Ludhiana DC forms committee over oxygen cylinders to inspect factories

Ludhiana, May 2 (PTI) With some industrial units still withholding empty or filled oxygen cylinders despite an appeal by the district administration, District Magistrate-cum-Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma on Sunday set up a committee to inspect industries and collect the cylinders.

The 11-member committee will be led by Ludhiana development authority's chief administrator Parminder Singh Gill.

''ln case any factory/industrial unit denies the committee to check its premises, the panel would have the powers to open the locks for inspection,'' the DC said in an official statement.

The DC said the committee would take the cylinders in their possession seized during checking and would maintain the entire record accordingly (factory/industry).

He said after releasing the cylinders to distributors, the stock register would also be kept so that whenever the pandemic is over in future, these cylinders can be returned.

Sharma appealed to the owners of all factories/industries to give utmost support to the committee and those who would hamper its functioning would face strict legal action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)