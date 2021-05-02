Left Menu

MP bypoll: Cong retains Damoh as the party turncoat bites dust

CM Chouhan had even laid the foundation stone of a government medical college in Damoh before the poll code came into force.Powerful BJP leader Jayant Malaiya, whom Lodhi had defeated last time as the Congress candidate, kept himself away from electioneering.Besides, Lodhis entry in the BJP had not gone down well with local cadres in Damoh.Madhya Pradesh BJP chief spokesman Deepak Vijaywargiya said the party leaders will introspect the defeat.I want to thank the people of Damoh.

PTI | Damoh | Updated: 02-05-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 23:20 IST
MP bypoll: Cong retains Damoh as the party turncoat bites dust
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Congress on Sunday retained the Damoh Assembly seat with the party candidate Ajay Tandon defeating his former colleague and nearest BJP rival Rahul Singh Lodhi by a margin of 17,097 votes, an official said.

Tandon (57) polled 74,832 votes while Lodhi (36) bagged 57,735 votes, Damoh Collector and Returning Officer Tarun Rathi said.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the resignation of Lodhi as the sitting MLA of the Congress. He later joined the BJP.

In the first round itself, Tandon took a lead of 700 votes over Lodhi and the gap increased in subsequent rounds.

Tandon had lost elections twice to former MP minister Jayant Malaiya (73) from the Damoh assembly constituency.

Tandon's campaign remained focused on addressing small meetings, especially in villages, and meeting people.

MP Congress president and former chief minister Kamal Nath visited Damoh for canvassing only twice.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had visited this constituency only once for electioneering.

The result indicates that Congress succeeded in projecting Lodhi as a deserter.

Congress contested the bypoll on the ''Bikau and Tikau'' slogan.

''We told the Damoh electorate that if they want a 'Tikau' (durable) leader, they should vote for Tandon as Lodhi is 'Bikau' (salable),'' MP Congress spokesman Bhupendra Gupta said.

From the BJP's camp, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan,Union minister Prahlad Patel, BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharmaand almost all the ministers campaigned in Damoh for Lodhi.

The BJP harped on the development plank. CM Chouhan had even laid the foundation stone of a government medical college in Damoh before the poll code came into force.

Powerful BJP leader Jayant Malaiya, whom Lodhi had defeated last time as the Congress candidate, kept himself away from electioneering.

Besides, Lodhi's entry in the BJP had not gone down well with local cadres in Damoh.

Madhya Pradesh BJP chief spokesman Deepak Vijaywargiya said the party leaders will introspect the defeat.

''I want to thank the people of Damoh. The message is clear that 'politics of deals won't work','' elated Kamal Nath told reporters.

''Congratulations to Ajay Tandon ji We did not win but have learnt a lot,'' Union Minister Prahlad Patel tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Do Central leaders impact Assembly polls?

As the counting for assembly elections in four states and one union territory is nearing conclusion, it is clear that the TMC in West Bengal, NDA in Assam and LDF in Kerala are poised to retain their governments in the states for one more t...

Washington denies Iran state media report saying prisoner swap agreed

The United States on Sunday denied a report by Irans state television that the arch-foes had reached a prisoner swap deal in exchange for the release of 7 billion frozen Iranian oil funds under U.S. sanctions in other countries. Iranian sta...

Tennis-Up to 1,000 fans allowed per court at French Open - minister

Up to 1000 fans will be admitted into each of the three main Roland Garros showcourts while the smaller venues will be able to admit 35 of their capacity during the first 10 days of the French Open due to COVID-19 restrictions, sports minis...

Two killed in lightning strike in UP's Chitrakoot

Two people died after being struck by lightning in Manikpur area of Chitrakoot district, while another two were injured, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement issued here on Sunday.Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021