WB polls: TMC writes to EC seeking recounting of votes in Nandigram

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal seeking "immediate re-counting of votes and postal ballots" in Nandigram constituency.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 02-05-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 23:47 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal seeking "immediate re-counting of votes and postal ballots" in Nandigram constituency. A three-member TMC delegation met the CEO at the Election Commission Office in Kolkata regarding the matter.

"Certain preposterous and illegal incidents have happened today while the counting of votes was taking place in Nandigram AC 210. The candidate Mamata Banerjee had sought for recounting of votes before the Returning Officer, Nandigram AC, but such recounting has been refused for reasons unknown. Such refusal is bad in law and coloured. We demand an immediate recounting of Nandigram AC 210 to preserve the sanctity of the electoral process," reads the TMC's letter to the CEO. TMC's move came after BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari took Twitter to thank the people of Nandigram.

"My sincere thanks to the great people of Nandigram for their love, trust, blessings, and support, and for choosing me as their representative and the MLA from Nandigram. It is my never-ending commitment to be of service to them and working for their welfare. I am truly grateful!" tweeted Adhikari. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that she has information that some manipulations were done after the declaration of results for the Nandigram seat.

Earlier today, there were reports of Mamata winning from the Nandigram constituency. Making the game of thrones in Bengal more interesting, Mamata chose Nandigram over her home turf Bhabanipur seat this time to test her fate in the 2021 elections. It was the agitation in Nandigram and Singur against the Left government's land acquisition policies that made Mamata Banerjee the Chief Minister of West Bengal.

Nandigram witnessed a high voltage "Khela" (game of power) on April 1 in the second phase of West Bengal assembly polls. The constituency had seen a direct contest between Banerjee and her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in December last year. It may be added here that Adhikari had pledged that he would quit politics if he did not defeat Mamata by 50,000 votes in Nandigram.

As the counting progressed, the trend suggests the victory of the ruling TMC in West Bengal assembly elections as the party has already won 176 seats and is leading in 39 constituencies. The BJP has won 57 seats and is leading in 18 seats. The counting of votes in the state began on Sunday at 8 am following COVID-19 protocol.

Bengal witnessed a fierce contest between the ruling TMC and BJP across eight phases. The BJP has made a concerted attempt to dislodge the TMC. (ANI)

